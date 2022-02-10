Erin Andrews Reveals Her ‘Least Favorite’ Part Of Game Day

During a recent interview with our Andrew McCarty, sideline reporter Erin Andrews gave some interesting insight into her career as one of the most recognizable TV personalities in sports media.

A sideline seat to some of the most exciting NFL games may seem like a perfect gig, but Andrews highlighted one part of the job that can sometimes be tough.

Her “least favorite” part of being a sideline reporter is a lack of snacks down on the field — especially compared to the spread set out for her partners Troy Aikman and Joe Buck up in the booth.

“Not eating. It’s really hard to eat on the sidelines. I’m laughing and looking over at my girl who works at FOX and does our makeup and she goes down and I’m just shoving an uncrustable in my face,” Andrews said. “Then she goes up to the booth with Joe and Troy and they have a sushi spread and a coffee bar and chicken fingers. I’m like I’ll die for a chicken finger down on the field.

“Someone will say, ‘hey, Troy wants to know if you want this salmon dish?’ It’s like, ‘where am I going to sit down and have a salmon dish?’ We’re third-and-four here and Deebo’s driving like what are we doing? So, yeah you need to have like a quick trail mix or an uncrustable, you don’t get to eat at all. You can’t even go to the bathroom half the time – it’s a real treat. That is the worst part of the game, but besides that the gig is amazing.”

Erin Andrews told us her favorite athlete to interview, her hope for Aaron Rodgers, what it's like being married to a 'retired' professional athlete and much more. Full Q&A from @andrewjmccarty: https://t.co/jbARuiZU5Z — The Spun (@TheSpun) February 10, 2022

Maybe the life of a sideline reporter isn’t so glamorous after all.