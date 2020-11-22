Erin Andrews Reveals Her New Go-To Move At Airports

Traveling during a pandemic isn’t any fun.

For most of us, we’re able to just stay home and work in front of our computers. However, that really isn’t an option for Erin Andrews.

The veteran NFL reporter has to travel each week to cover games from the sideline for FOX. This means that Andrews is spending a lot of time in airports. With everything going on in the world, Andrews has developed a new go-to move at airports.

Andrews explained on Twitter.

“My new move at airports when people are standing closer than 6 feet away…a front, side, or back leg extension. It really seems to get the message across!!” the veteran NFL sideline reporter tweeted on Saturday.

That sounds like it would be pretty effective.

“It’s starts as a casual stretch with my leg..but if the person doesn’t get it, I add a flick to it. Demonstrated twice already today,” Andrews wrote on Saturday.

The veteran NFL sideline reporter added a visual learning tool, as well.

The move for people who don’t have spacial awareness @KendraAndrews1 https://t.co/pSZm65oHk1 — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) November 21, 2020

