Erin Andrews Reveals How Tom Brady Acts Off The Field

Tom Brady is as competitive as they come on the football field. That is extremely clear after watching the 43-year-old quarterback win his seventh Super Bowl this past season – and his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But what is Brady like off of the field?

Unsurprisingly, he as just as competitive as he is on the field.

FOX reporter Erin Andrews revealed in a recent interview that she spent some time with Brady and his family over the summer. Andrews shared that Brady wanted to dominate her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, in everything.

“What separates him; first of all, he is competitive as hell,” she said on The Carlos Watson Show. “We’ve spent some time together in the summer out in Montana, and if it’s a kickball tournament, if it’s my husband golfing with him — he wants to kick your ass.”

Andrews got to experience the competitiveness first hand, too.

“I had to pitch on his kickball team last summer, and I was sweating bullets,” Andrews said. “He’s just so intense. And then what I hear from Troy Aikman about Tom in terms of the quarterback world is he’s just smart. He really is. And he’s so disciplined in terms of what he eats, what he drinks.”

Brady might be the oldest quarterback in the NFL, but it’s clear that he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

[SportsCasting.com]