Longtime NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews is arguably the best in the business at conducting postgame interviews on the field.

Thursday night, the veteran reporter caught up with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers knocked off the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Thursday evening.

Green Bay, despite being without several of its top offensive playmakers, was able to get past Arizona, thanks to some MVP-level play from Rodgers.

Following Andrews’ interview with Rodgers, the veteran sideline reporter had a two-word “appreciate ya” sign-off.

A fan noticed that Andrews might have gotten the “appreciate ya” inspiration from the hit show, Ted Lasso.

Did I catch a little Ted Lasso there with "appreciate ya…" at the end of the interview? pic.twitter.com/7e1xqG0yEW — J Martin (@coachmart17) October 30, 2021

Andrews confirmed that she’s a huge fan.

“‘What’s the word Larry Bird?’ Ted Lasso is EVERYTHING,” she tweeted.

“What’s the word Larry Bird?” Ted Lasso is EVERYTHING https://t.co/kSbutsI0k4 — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) October 30, 2021

Erin Andrews is right – Ted Lasso is as good as it gets. We’re all for sideline reporters – and anyone on TV, really – getting some inspiration from AFC Richmond’s fictional leader.