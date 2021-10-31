The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals Motivation For Interview Phrase

FOX NFL reporter Erin Andrews on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews is arguably the best in the business at conducting postgame interviews on the field.

Thursday night, the veteran reporter caught up with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers knocked off the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Thursday evening.

Green Bay, despite being without several of its top offensive playmakers, was able to get past Arizona, thanks to some MVP-level play from Rodgers.

Following Andrews’ interview with Rodgers, the veteran sideline reporter had a two-word “appreciate ya” sign-off.

A fan noticed that Andrews might have gotten the “appreciate ya” inspiration from the hit show, Ted Lasso.

Andrews confirmed that she’s a huge fan.

“‘What’s the word Larry Bird?’ Ted Lasso is EVERYTHING,” she tweeted.

Erin Andrews is right – Ted Lasso is as good as it gets. We’re all for sideline reporters – and anyone on TV, really – getting some inspiration from AFC Richmond’s fictional leader.

