Erin Andrews Reveals She Had To Chase Down 1 NFL Coach Last Week

Let it never be said that FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews isn't willing to chase down an interview. She did that literally this past weekend.

During the latest episode of her Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast, Andrews revealed that she had to physically chase down San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to get a halftime interview with him during Sunday's Divisional Round Game against the Dallas Cowboys. Andrews said that she had to time her run perfectly from her spot at the goalpost to the tunnel in order to catch him.

"It counts down to one. He bolts - I'm f-g Usain Bolt. I f-g went like (snaps her fingers). They shot the gun (like in a race) and I ran and I cut him off. I don't know how I didn't tear a hammy. I don't know how I didn't tear my Achilles..." Andrews said.

Andrews told Thompson that her coworkers were so stunned that even they wondered how she didn't get hurt from how hard she ran to try and get the interview with Shanahan.

Now that's dedication.

Erin Andrews has picked up a number of injuries through her sideline reporting career.

In her recent interview with TheSpun, she revealed that she's endured everything from feet blisters to getting stepped on by football players' cleats while trying to get the scoop on the sidelines.

Tearing a hamstring or an Achilles to get one would've been a first though. Thank goodness it didn't happen!