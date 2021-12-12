Erin Andrews Reveals She Loves 1 NFL Position The Most

What’s your favorite NFL position?

For many, it’s likely quarterback. After all, who doesn’t love watching the Tom Bradys, Aaron Rodgers’ and Patrick Mahomes’ of the world.

Others, meanwhile, might prefer running back, or wide receiver. Almost everyone, though, is likely going with a skill position.

Not Erin Andrews, though.

The longtime NFL sideline reporter revealed on her podcast, Calm Down With Erin and Charissa, that her true love is for the offensive linemen.

Well said, Erin.

Few positions in sports, if any, are more under-appreciated than the offensive line. It’s nice to see Andrews giving these linemen some love.