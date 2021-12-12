The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals She Loves 1 NFL Position The Most

FOX NFL reporter Erin Andrews on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

What’s your favorite NFL position?

For many, it’s likely quarterback. After all, who doesn’t love watching the Tom Bradys, Aaron Rodgers’ and Patrick Mahomes’ of the world.

Others, meanwhile, might prefer running back, or wide receiver. Almost everyone, though, is likely going with a skill position.

Not Erin Andrews, though.

The longtime NFL sideline reporter revealed on her podcast, Calm Down With Erin and Charissa, that her true love is for the offensive linemen.

Well said, Erin.

Few positions in sports, if any, are more under-appreciated than the offensive line. It’s nice to see Andrews giving these linemen some love.

