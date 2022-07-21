Erin Andrews Reveals Truth About Hockey Players' Teeth

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

NFL sideline reporters Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews co-host a podcast together that has produced plenty of content.

Earlier this week, a question from a fan stole the show, though. A fan wanted to know if Erin's husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, has all of his teeth.

"You see all of these hockey players with missing teeth, but does Jarret have all of his teeth?" Thompson asked.

"Jarret has all of his teeth in, but some of them are fake," Andrews said.

"A lot of our friends don't have their teeth in because they just know, 'well I'm going to play next season and I'm probably going to lose them again,'" Andrews continued. '"So what's the point of going through all the dental surgery when I know I'm going to miss them next year.' So it's funny, you look at a lot of our friends in the hockey world and they just don't have teeth. We're all so used to it."

Everyone knows hockey players are tough, but continuously losing teeth seems like a deal breaker.