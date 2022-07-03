Erin Andrews Reveals Who She Thought Would Replace Troy Aikman

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

For the first time in a long time, FOX's football viewers will have to adjust to not hearing the voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on Sundays.

And while Erin Andrews knew that the network would make a splash when replacing Aikman, she didn't expect it to be Tom Brady.

“At this time, Tom was retired,” Andrews recalled in a conversation with Jimmy Traina. “I may or may not have put a text out there or a DM or whatever and just said, ‘hey, what are you doing next year? You wanna come be a part of our crew?’"

But Andrews was convinced that Peyton Manning would take over Aikman's spot in the booth.

“For a month, maybe two weeks, going into when it was announced. I thought we were getting Peyton Manning,” Andrews continued. “I had convinced myself we were getting Peyton Manning.”

“I just wasn’t believing everything I was reading,” she said of reports that Peyton wasn't interested. “And I knew FOX was swinging for the fences and I just got that sense. I never for once thought it was Tom.”

Brady won't officially take over for Troy Aikman until he retires from football. However, when he does, he'll have a cool $375 million waiting for him.