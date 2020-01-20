Erin Andrews and Richard Sherman had one of the most-entertaining postgame interviews of all-time six years ago, following the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Sunday night, Sherman and the 49ers secured their Super Bowl berth, beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Andrews and Sherman shared a cool moment following the win.

“6 years to the day!” Andrews wrote on Twitter. “I’ll see you in Miami!”

Andrews had posted on Twitter earlier in the day:

Perhaps we’ll get another interview like this at the Super Bowl. FOX has this year’s broadcast of the game, which is set for Feb. 2 in Miami.