Erin Andrews Salary: How Much The Sideline Reporter Makes

It’s shaping up to be a big offseason for FOX’s No. 1 NFL team.

While Joe Buck is reportedly locked in, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews are reportedly on expiring contracts. Andrews told The Spun that she desperately wants the team to stick together.

“I mean, no, I don’t want those guys to leave me are you kidding?” she said when asked about the crew breaking up. “This has been the best career move I’ve ever made in my life and those guys are like my brothers or my best friends.”

Andrews added that she knows they won’t be together forever, but hopefully a couple of more seasons, at least.

“I tell them everything and we have the best time – I mean I think, apparently I’m the only one that thinks that way because they’re leaving me,” she said. “I don’t know, I’ll call you when their contracts are signed.”

Andrews is certainly worth a lot on the open market.

According to reports, the longtime sideline reporter and sports reporter earns north of $2 million/year in salary.

Andrews has been with the network since 2012.

Will we see Andrews back on the sideline for FOX in 2022?