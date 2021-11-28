Erin Andrews Shares An Embarrassing Aaron Rodgers Story

The Spun

Erin Andrews is a seasoned television professional, always coming across as extremely put together and well mannered, but hey, she’s human, so that’s not always the case.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, the veteran sports reporter shared an embarrassing story.

Andrews reveals that she was on a pregame conference call with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The FOX reporter thought she had muted herself, but it accidentally became undone as she was flushing the toilet.

“What happens if I get a text and it accidentally hits the unmute button and I’m flushing the toilet, and Aaron Rodgers is going over like why they’ve struggled on third downs,” she explained to Charissa Thompson.

Oops!

Rodgers can’t get her much flack for a funny press conference moment, though…

Rodgers and the Packers are currently taking on the Rams.

The game is airing on FOX.

