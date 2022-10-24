Erin Andrews Shares Emotional Story From Last Week's Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Fox Sports Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Greg Olsen is one of the most well-respected and liked players in recent memory, so when the former NFL tight end's son T.J. needed a heart transplant, many rallied to help save the young boy's life.

A couple weeks ago, Olsen was on the call for Packers-Jets and T.J. had one request. We'll let FOX's Erin Andrews take it from here:

Saturday night we do our meeting, T.J. walks in and ... It's been a national story, T.J. got a heart transplant last summer. 'Dad, do you think I can meet Aaron Rodgers?' And Greg's like, 'No, there's not. No, like, Aaron's got a game tomorrow. We're not going to bother Aaron Rodgers.' I texted Aaron and I was like ... I'm just letting you know Greg has his kid here. ... And all he wants to do is just meet you tomorrow. ... If you see him, I just wanted you to know that's T.J. and he wrote back right away and said, 'I'll look for him.' Walks out and then b-lines over to us. ... I loved Aaron so much for that.

FOX's cameras ended up catching the interaction between T.J. and Aaron and it's just as special as you'd imagine:

That's what it's all about. Incredible.