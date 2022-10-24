Erin Andrews Shares Emotional Story From Last Week's Game
Greg Olsen is one of the most well-respected and liked players in recent memory, so when the former NFL tight end's son T.J. needed a heart transplant, many rallied to help save the young boy's life.
A couple weeks ago, Olsen was on the call for Packers-Jets and T.J. had one request. We'll let FOX's Erin Andrews take it from here:
Saturday night we do our meeting, T.J. walks in and ... It's been a national story, T.J. got a heart transplant last summer. 'Dad, do you think I can meet Aaron Rodgers?' And Greg's like, 'No, there's not. No, like, Aaron's got a game tomorrow. We're not going to bother Aaron Rodgers.'
I texted Aaron and I was like ... I'm just letting you know Greg has his kid here. ... And all he wants to do is just meet you tomorrow. ... If you see him, I just wanted you to know that's T.J. and he wrote back right away and said, 'I'll look for him.' Walks out and then b-lines over to us. ... I loved Aaron so much for that.
FOX's cameras ended up catching the interaction between T.J. and Aaron and it's just as special as you'd imagine:
That's what it's all about. Incredible.