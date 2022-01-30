Erin Andrews Shares What She Witnessed From Aaron Rodgers

Erin Andrews had a first-hand look at Aaron Rodgers’ reaction to the Packers’ loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.

Green Bay was the No. 1 overall seed in the conference. Many believed that the Packers had a team capable of making it to the Super Bowl and winning it.

Rodgers and Co. were one-and-done in the postseason, though.

Green Bay, which received a bye into the Divisional Round, was upset by San Francisco at Lambeau Field earlier this month.

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews recently shared what she witnessed from Rodgers in the final moments of that contest.

“Aaron was right next to me by the heater. And I just went. And I looked at him. He looked like he was going to puke,” Andrews admitted on her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.

Will that end up being Rodgers’ final game in Green Bay?

The Packers quarterback could choose to retire or pursue a trade to another team this offseason.