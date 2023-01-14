Erin Andrews: Sideline 'Felt Different' After Damar Hamlin Incident

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 04: Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews looks on during the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 4, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nearly two weeks ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was in critical condition at the hospital for several days. Thankfully, he's made a miraculous recovery and has been released from the hospital after a battery of tests.

The NFL honored Hamlin at every game last weekend with moments of tribute. Players were also decked out in gear praying for Hamlin and his family.

That wasn't the only change, though. Veteran sideline reporter Erin Andrews said her interactions with players and coaches just "felt different" last weekend.

She and Charissa Thompson talked about Hamlin and the impact it had on their sideline interactions.

"Seeing guys and seeing coaches this week on the field, the hugs felt different," Andrews said during the podcast. "They did for me. Like I sat down with CeeDee Lamb and I have met CeeDee like a few times, but never got to do a sit down interview with him. But I hugged him and it was almost like I hugged him a little bit longer."

Hamlin, meanwhile, is back home with his family after being released from a Buffalo hospital this week.

It's unclear if he will attend the Bills' playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.