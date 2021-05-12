Erin Andrews Takes Big Step With Her Apparel Company

Erin Andrews has announced a major partnership for her sports apparel company.

The longtime sports broadcaster, who got her big break in the National Hockey League, is partnering up with the league.

Andrews’ apparel line, Wear by Erin Andrews, has announced an official partnership with the NHL.

Yahoo! Sports had some details on the news:

Now Andrews has signed a multiyear deal to bring her Wear by Erin Andrews women’s sportswear collection to the National Hockey League. Andrews launched her fashion line for the National Football League in 2019 and it has since expanded to the National Basketball Association as well as select NCAA schools. Under the terms of this deal, Andrews will create an officially licensed collection of jackets, T-shirts, sweatshirts, leggings, crop tops, button-down shirts, loungewear and sleepwear for all 32 teams. The collection will be sold online at NHLShop.com and Fanatics and will also be available at NHL arena team stores and other select retail locations in the U.S. and Canada to coincide with the start of the 2021-22 NHL season in October.

Andrews, 43, now has several connections to the NHL. She is married to a former NHL player, Jarrett Stoll, who played in the league from 2002-16. She worked for ESPN’s National Hockey Night back in 2004.

Andrews is very excited for the partnership.

“Having Wear by Erin Andrews be part of the National Hockey League is a true homecoming for me,” she said. “Hockey has been part of my family on and off the ice throughout my entire life. It is where I began my career, my husband is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, and the NHL was the original inspiration for the creation of Wear.”