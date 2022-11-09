Erin Andrews Uses 1 Word To Describe How She Felt After First Job

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Fox Sports Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Veteran sports media personality Erin Andrews got her first big broadcast gig as an Atlanta Braves sideline reporter for Turner Sports.

While Andrews is now renowned as one of the best in the business, she definitely wasn't satisfied with her performance in this job.

During a recent appearance on the The Marchand and Ourand podcast, Andrews talked about the disappointment she had after this failed job opportunity. She said she was "horrific" and felt like a "joke."

Turner hired Andrews after she began her career as a rink-side reporter for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The network decided to not renew her contract after two years (2002-04) of covering the Braves.

Andrews said longtime Turner employee Charles Barkley told the bosses at TBS that they would regret this decision.

After she left Turner, Andrews took a job with ESPN where she primarily served as the network's lead college football sideline reporter from 2004-12. Since 2012, she's been a college football and NFL sideline reporter for Fox Sports.