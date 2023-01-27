Erin Andrews: Why Bengals Are 'More Likely' To Win Super Bowl This Year

While Erin Andrews can't exactly make a prediction on Super Bowl LVII due to her employment with FOX, she does have some thoughts on why one Super Bowl contender has a better chance of winning than last year.

In an interview with TheSpun, Andrews said that the added year of experience in head coach Zac Taylor's offensive system combined with Joe Burrow's improved confidence and their Super Bowl experience last year could get the Cincinnati Bengals over the top this year.

"This guy looks like he has all of the confidence in the world. They’re a team that’s been there before. A lot of these teams that we cover like San Francisco that’s been to the NFC Championship Game now three times in the last four years. What is it about this year that they’ve learned from the past that will help them get to where they need to be? I think the Bengals got a taste of what it was all about last year," Andrews said.

"This year they know what to expect and are weathered in the right way. I think those will be very big assets for them."

Only three teams in NFL history have won the Super Bowl the year after losing one: The 1971 Dallas Cowboys, the 1972 Miami Dolphins and the 2018 New England Patriots.

If the Cincinnati Bengals want to be the fourth team to achieve that feat, they're got to get through the Kansas City Chiefs first.

