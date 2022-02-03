The Spun

Erin Andrews Will Appear In Notable Super Bowl Commercial

FOX NFL reporter Erin Andrews on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Sideline reporter Erin Andrews reports before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

We’re less than two weeks away from the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, which means it’s almost time for Super Bowl commercials.

While the quality of Super Bowl commercials has arguably dropped in recent years, it’s still a pretty fun night of television.

7-11 will reportedly have a notable Super Bowl commercial featuring some big-time stars.

FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will appear in a commercial together.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to hit free agency this offseason. He hinted that the Cowboys could be a nice landing spot…

“He’s a great quarterback,” JuJu said of Dak. “Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. …The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms.”

Super Bowl 56, meanwhile, is set to be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13. The Rams will be taking on the Bengals.

