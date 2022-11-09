ESPN: 1 Conference Is In "Worst Shape" After College Football Playoff Rankings

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide talks with head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers after the Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were revealed and it was bad news for one conference.

After debuting at No. 4 in the 2022 playoff rankings, Clemson suffered its first loss of the season. A blowout loss to Notre Dame saw the Tigers tumble to No. 10 in this week's rankings.

ESPN thinks that, accompanied by losses for Syracuse and Wake Forest, make the ACC the conference in the "worst shape."

From ESPN:

Clemson's loss at Notre Dame was devastating, as the Tigers sank to No. 10, but that wasn't the only casualty. Clemson was banking on wins against Syracuse and Wake Forest to impress the committee -- and it was enough last week -- but both of those teams dropped out of the Top 25 on Tuesday after they suffered their third losses. Clemson's best win is now against No. 16 NC State. Even at No. 10, there are enough other contenders ahead of them -- and even behind them in the Pac-12 -- that have more opportunities to leap the Tigers. With the win, though, Notre Dame was ranked at No. 20 this week, which is a boost for Ohio State's résumé, and could also help USC down the stretch.



It's difficult to see an ACC team making the College Football Playoff right now unless there's some chaos.

A one-loss Clemson team could conceivably do it, but the Tigers would need some help.