ESPN Reportedly Eyeing 2 Former Players For Monday Night Football

ESPN reportedly swung and missed on another star NFL quarterback for its Monday Night Football analyst gig.

The Worldwide Leader reportedly pursued both Tony Romo and Peyton Manning this offseason, but were unsuccessful in their recruitment. ESPN then reportedly made a post-retirement offer to Drew Brees, only for the Saints quarterback to sign with NBC.

ESPN is now reportedly considering some in-house options, but the Worldwide Leader is also looking at two former NFL players.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that ESPN is looking at former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner and former wide receiver Nate Burleson.

From his report:

On the analyst side, ESPN will internally consider Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese, while looking outside at NFL Network/Westwood One’s Kurt Warner and CBS/NFL Network’s Nate Burleson, according to sources.

Warner has received praise for his analyst work at NFL Network and Westwood One, while Burleson is a part of two successful shows in NFL Today and Good Morning Football.

The 2020 NFL regular season is still several months away, but ESPN doesn’t have too much time to decide on its Monday Night Football booth.

Who do you want to see calling games for ESPN this fall?