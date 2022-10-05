ESPN Analyst Asked If Winner Of 'The Game' Will Make College Football Playoff Title Game

When Ohio State and Michigan meet up in The Game every November, it usually carries major weight. Not only in the Big Ten, but nationally as well.

That was apparent last season, when the Wolverines ran OSU off the field on their way to the B1G Championship and Jim Harbaugh's first College Football Playoff berth.

And on Wednesday's broadcast of ESPN's "Get Up," senior CFB writer Heather Dinich planted her flag that the winner of this game could very well walk away with the trophy in 2022.

Saying:

You would be right [about the winner playing for a national title] because Ohio State’s going to win that game. And to me, if they win that game, they’ve got a great shot to win the national title, not just play for it.

Going into the season the goals were clear for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes: stomp out Michigan, take the Big Ten and win the national championship.

Nov. 26 will go a long way in seeing that Ohio State accomplishes all of those tasks should they take care of business at home.