ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Throughout the past few years in the professional sports world, players have started to gain more and more power when it comes to influencing trade decisions. And from the looks of yesterday’s reports about Aaron Rodgers, it seems as though the superstar quarterback may be on the verge of continuing that trend.

Rodgers’ frustrations with the Green Bay Packers have been well documented — starting with the franchise’s decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love instead of a wide receiver option with a first-round pick in 2020, and coming to a head with some reported recent contract disputes.

Because of these conflicts with the three-time All-Pro QB, many fans and analysts believe the Packers organization has done wrong by their longtime star.

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano feels the exact opposite.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up Friday morning, the football analyst explained how the Packers have given Rodgers everything he needs to succeed.

“If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t like it there, fine. He can have his hurt feelings — he can go host Jeopardy! I don’t think it’s gonna bother anybody,” Graziano said. “But the fact of the matter is, the Packers have not done wrong by Aaron Rodgers. Period. And the group think that continues to insist that they have, it’s just too much.”

For years now, the Packers have boasted one of the most solid offensive lines in the league — and despite injuries to starters Corey Linsley and David Bakhtiari, that trend continued this past season.

Rodgers also has one of the most elite offensive weapons in the NFL at his disposal in the receiving game. In 2020, All-Pro wideout Davante Adams logged 115 receptions for 1,374 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns. That being said, Adams is really the only consistent option in the receiving corps. The next leading receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, recorded just over half Adams’ total with 690 yards.

Despite being openly at odds with Rodgers and lacking a clear secondary receiver, the Packers elected to draft cornerback Eric Stokes with their first-round pick last night.

While the question of whether or not the Packers have maximized Rodgers potential remains up for debate, it seems pretty clear that the quarterback’s frustrations have reached a boiling point in Green Bay.