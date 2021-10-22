ESPN Analyst Has Bold QB Suggestion For Georgia

With preseason Heisman hopeful J.T. Daniels injured for a significant chunk of the 2021 season, backup QB Stetson Bennett has stepped up in a big way.

In Daniels’ absence, Bennett has led the unbeaten Bulldogs with 996 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions on an efficient 69.5% passing. The former walk-on has also tacked on 148 yards of rushing — a wrinkle in his game that sets him apart from Daniels.

So with the early-season starter returning to the field this weekend, you can see why some Georgia fans are hesitant to rename Daniels as QB1.

Yesterday, head coach Kirby Smart said the team plans on utilizing a two-quarterback system until one of these guys can separate themselves as the clear starter.

But according to former Georgia All-American turned ESPN analyst, David Pollack, the Bulldogs already have their QB1 right in front of them.

“There’s no controversy, Stetson Bennett is the quarterback and there’s nothing else to be said,” Pollack said on ESPN’s College Football Live. “He’s super, super efficient. You see the touch on the balls. His play-action passes have been absolutely brilliant, some of the best in the country. Besides that, he’s an elite athlete and he can run the football too.

“I don’t think there’s a debate when it comes to the quarterback spot. I think JT will come back and provide some really, really good depth. Stetson Bennett is a baller. I know he’s not the five-star shiny tool that everybody likes to see, but the dude’s efficient, he’s good with the football and he’s improved a lot from last year from his decision-making.”

Having two solid quarterbacks is certainly a great issue to have.

The No. 1 Bulldogs will look to continue their dominance over the college football world with a win over the Florida Gators tomorrow afternoon.