ESPN Analyst: Buccaneers Can't Win Super Bowl

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' deficiencies were on full display during Thursday night's primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tom Brady and the Bucs offense looked completely disjointed as they fell with a 27-22 final score — dropping their record to 3-5 on the season.

During Friday morning's episode of Get Up, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark shared a brutally honest message for the Tampa Bay squad.

"This team CAN'T win a championship the way it's constructed... This is a team that's going down the drain and spiraling fast," he said.

After finishing the 2021 season with one of the best offenses in the NFL, this year's Bucs team barely cracks the top 20 when it comes to yards per game (332.9). Scoring is even more difficult to come by for the Brady-led unit, averaging just 18.3 points per game.

Unless the Buccaneers experience a seismic shift sometime in the coming weeks, a Super Bowl run is looking very unlikely.