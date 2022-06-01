ESPN Analyst Called Out For Embarrassing Dak Prescott Mistake

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky made a brutal mistake during a Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The former NFL quarterback suggested that Dak Prescott's play started to decline after the Cowboys lost running back DeMarco Murray during Prescott's third professional season.

There's one major issue with this take. Murray played his final year with the Cowboys in 2014 — two year's before Prescott was drafted.

Given Dez Bryant's Achilles tear before Prescott's third NFL season, it seems as though Orlovsky meant to name drop the former star wide receiver.

The unforgiving NFL world is crushing Orlovsky for this blunder.

"Hey big guy @danorlovsky7 if you’re gonna continue the circle of hating Dak in off season then say you were wrong in week 8… at least get the facts right. @dak never played with @DeMarcoMurray," one fan wrote.

"Murray was gone in 2014…Dak was still at Miss State lol," another said.

Others are suggesting fans cut Orlovsky some slack.

Prescott actually did lose a major offensive weapon ahead of the 2022 after the Cowboys traded WR1 Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.