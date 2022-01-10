ESPN Analyst Can’t Work Today After Shocking NFL Upset

ESPN analyst and former Steelers Ryan Clark won’t be showing his face on The Worldwide Leader’s campus Monday. Earlier in the week, Clark went on record saying he wouldn’t show up if the Colts fell to the Jaguars this past weekend.

And well… you know the rest.

Well guys!! I can’t work tomorrow. I promised to take off Monday if the Jags won and welp!! See y’all Tuesday 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 9, 2022

The Colts lost to the Jags in embarrassing fashion to close out the season, missing the playoffs in the process. Jacksonville No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence enjoyed the best game of his career thus far, finishing 23-32 for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

When asked about whether he was worried about a potential upset Clark said, “No concern at all.”

“I’ve been skeptical of Carson Wentz in many situations, the ESPN analyst continued. “This is not one of them. The Jacksonville Jaguars are absolutely awful. If the Colts lose to them, I’m actually going to stop working. I will not come in on Monday.”

The Jaguars clowned the Colts (literally) 26-11. Allowing for the Pittsburgh Steelers to sneak into the postseason through the back door. Although that wasn’t exactly a given either.

It remains to be seen if Clark will show face across ESPN’s programming Monday. But it won’t be nearly as sad as the next episode of Hard Knocks.