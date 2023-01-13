ESPN Analyst Chooses Between Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers completes a pass in the fourth quarter over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs tomorrow with quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert both eyeing their first playoff wins.

Herbert and Lawrence have both established themselves as franchise quarterbacks. But for ESPN's Ryan Clark, one of them is a better candidate to start a franchise with than the other.

Appearing on Get Up, Clark made the case that he would choose Herbert over Lawrence. He noted that while they are comparable talents, Herbert has distinguished himself by continuing to play at a high level in the absence of some of his best playmakers.

"I have seen Justin Herbert with his legs and with his arm, and, quite frankly, with not great coaches... He finds ways to win games, finds ways to push this offense over the top. It's that bit of oomph that pushes Herbert over the top," Clark said.

The sports world seems to agree with Clark as the majority of fans in the corresponding poll voted for Herbert over Lawrence.

But that doesn't mean that Herbert is by any means guaranteed to get the win over the Jaguars on Saturday. All bets are off come playoff time and anyone can step up against anyone.

It might also be worth pointing out that Lawrence not only owns a win over Herbert this year, but a 38-10 blowout - on the road.

Who would you pick between Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence?