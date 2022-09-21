ESPN Analyst Thinks The Best Defensive Player In NFL Is Obvious

During this Wednesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, Chris Canty revealed his pick for the best defensive player in the NFL.

Canty believes Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is undoubtedly the best defensive player in the league.

"Micah Parsons is the best defensive player in all of football," Canty said. "While people were basking in the glow of Aaron Donald winning a championship, I said this dude is the second-coming of Lawrence Taylor. If you don't believe me, check the Get Up archives, because Micah Parson is that good."

Parsons is backing up Canty's claim. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Penn State product has nine total tackles and four sacks.

As a rookie, Parsons had 84 total tackles and 13 sacks. Fast forward to his sophomore season, and an argument can be made that he looks even better.

Though the regular season is still young, Parsons has to be the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. He's carrying Dallas' defense thus far.

We'll see if Parsons can have another jaw-dropping performance on Monday night against the New York Giants.