ESPN Analyst Names College Basketball’s 5 Biggest “Underachievers”

The 2019-20 college basketball season is now roughly three months old. About a month and a half of games remain until March Madness begins.

It’s been a pretty wild season so far, with a ton of turnover at the top of the polls since the year began. Several notable programs are struggling, as well.

ESPN college basketball analyst Myron Medcalf has named the biggest “overachievers” and “underachievers” so far this season.

Five “underachievers” in the major conferences stand out, with no one more so than North Carolina.

North Carolina fans continue to tout the arrival of four McDonald’s All American players in 2020-21 because — even after a promising road win at NC State on Monday — this season could be a wash. After securing a top-10 ranking in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, UNC entered Monday’s game at NC State with a 9-10 record overall and a 2-6 record in league play.

North Carolina is in serious danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. The Tar Heels aren’t very close to the NCAA Tournament “bubble” right now.

UNC has had injury woes, of course, as Cole Anthony has missed a lot of time, but no one has stepped up in his absence.

Four of the other “underachievers,” per ESPN:

Texas

Ohio State

Washington

Georgia

There’s still time left for these programs to right the ship, but they need to get going quickly. There’s only roughly one month of conference play remaining.

