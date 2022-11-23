ESPN Analyst: Cowboys Shouldn't Sign Odell Beckham Jr

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As the mutual interest between the Dallas Cowboys and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reaches a fever pitch, one analyst believes that the Cowboys are making the wrong move.

On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, analyst Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said that OBJ is the "last thing" that the Cowboys need. He asserted that bringing in OBJ would invite all kinds of distractions that the Cowboys don't need right now.

"The LAST thing the Dallas Cowboys need is Odell Beckham! ... You bring Beckham in, you bring all sorts of distractions to the party."

Fans don't particularly agree with Mad Dog, especially on the point about OBJ being a distraction. OBJ joined the Los Angeles Rams midseason last year and wound up being a catalyst on offense for winning the Super Bowl.

Two years ago the case could have been made for Odell Beckham Jr. being too much of a distraction to be a contributor. But if going to Los Angeles didn't cause him to go into meltdown mode, it's not fair to suggest that he would with the Cowboys.

Granted, maybe OBJ would struggle to contain his emotions if he wasn't making plays or getting enough targets.

But the Cowboys seem to want him and the interest might be mutual.

Should the Dallas Cowboys be as interested in Odell Beckham Jr., or is he too much of a risk?