ESPN Analyst: "Cowboys Were Better" Than Eagles Despite Loss

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, with quarterback Cooper Rush having suffering his worst game in the process. But at least one ESPN analyst feels that despite the 26-17 loss, the Cowboys were the better team.

On Wednesday's edition of Get Up, Domonique Foxworth made the case that Dallas was better than Philly because they were challenged more. He believes that their ability to hang with the Eagles despite their injuries showed how good they are.

"On that particular day, the Cowboys were better, and I'm not sure by the end of the season what will actually happen."

There have certainly been plenty of games where the team that plays better ends up losing the game. While some would argue that an L is an L, there's always a little more nuance than that.

Were it not for three Cooper Rush interceptions and five straight drives that resulted in no points, perhaps the Cowboys could have won the game - or at least kept it a lot closer than it was for the majority of the game.

Nevertheless, Rush effectively played himself out of a job with his performance on Sunday. Dak Prescott will be getting his job back for Week 7 against the Detroit Lions - a game where they are overwhelming favorites in.

Were the Cowboys actually better than the Eagles? Does it matter?