ESPN Analyst Deletes His Tweet About Tua’s Wonderlic Score

A prominent ESPN NFL analyst has deleted his controversial tweet about Tua Tagovailoa’s score in the Wonderlic at the NFL Combine.

Tagovailoa, a likely first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, reportedly did not score very well in the intelligence test at the combine. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star reportedly scored a 13. Later reports clarified that Tagovailoa scored a 13 in 2018 and then scored a 19 at the NFL Combine.

The average score is about 20. It’s unclear how much stock NFL teams put into the Wonderlic and the scores don’t seem to predict much of anything. Dan Marino had a very low score and went on to become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Still, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky found Tua’s score to be confusing. He said he was “bothered” by the score and questioned if it was a “laziness” thing.

This is so weird. pic.twitter.com/xcCi2opI1u — ryan, a jerry jeudy fan (@StillRyanFive) April 18, 2020

Orlovsky has since deleted the tweet.

“No I do not think Tua Wonderlic test score matters at all. I was confused initially by his score bc it doesn’t match his tape. Came to realize he’s a reactionary/instinct player and the test doesn’t test that. My initial tweet was wrong,” he wrote.

Ok for clarity to end our Sat night.

OK then.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday. It’ll air on both ESPN and the NFL Network.