ESPN Analyst Explains How Alabama Can Make Playoff

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team onto the field prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff picture. But according to ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich, Nick Saban and his No. 6-ranked squad still have a chance to punch their ticket later this year.

Dinich believes the Crimson Tide need to continue to win out in convincing fashion to earn a trip to the postseason.

“They can make the College Football Playoff if they continue to play the way they did against Mississippi State,” she said during an appearance on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “That was probably one of the more convincing, impressive performances we’ve seen. Because the defense played so well. But Alabama to me guys is not a lock, because unlike in years past, if they don’t win the SEC Championship, I’m not putting a 2-loss team in. I think the Tide is in must-win mode from here on out.”

Alabama suffered its first and only loss of the season at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers on October 15. This past weekend, the team bounced back with a 30-6 blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State.

This Saturday, the Crimson Tide will look to keep their postseason hopes alive in an away matchup against No. 18 LSU Tigers.