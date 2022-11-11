ESPN Analyst Explains How Packers Can Beat Cowboys

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers currently have the longest losing streak in the NFL and are hoping to see it snapped against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. As 4.5-point home underdogs though, they'll be hard-pressed to make it happen.

But ESPN analyst Sam Acho believes that there is a path to victory for the Packers this Sunday. Appearing on Get Up, Acho said that if Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can play like a superhero, he can get the job done.

But Acho made it clear that Rodgers has to be "Superman" and a litany of other superheroes in order to do so. If not, he believes they have "no chance" even if they get other parts of the offense humming.

"He's gotta be Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Thor... He's gotta be all of them," Acho said.

Aaron Rodgers has looked nothing like the two-year reigning NFL MVP this past month-and-change. He hasn't thrown for 300 yards once all season and is coming off one of the worst performances of his entire career in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.

The past few weeks have seen the Packers lose a home game to the Jets, and three straight road games against the Commanders, Bills and Lions.

Whatever's really plaguing the Packers, Rodgers has to become a part of the solution rather than the problem.

Will Rodgers be "Superman" against the Cowboys this Sunday?