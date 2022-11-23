ESPN Analyst Explains Why Jets Benched Zach Wilson

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson will not start for the New York Jets in Week 12 after a disappointing performance this past weekend.

The Jets squad was informed of the decision during a team meeting on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

NFL analyst Booger McFarland believes he knows the reason why the Jets benched their former No. 2 overall pick.

He thinks the team has turned on the second-year QB.

"Not willing to lose 52 for 1. I get it. I wouldn’t have done it but I get it," Booger wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

After the Jets lost to the Patriots this past weekend, Wilson was asked if he felt he let his defense down. The New York offense collected just three points and 103 yards in the loss.

Wilson did not take accountability for his poor play. This lack of accountability reportedly caused some beef with his teammates in the New York locker room, per reports from SNY.

Wilson is 5-2 as a starter this year with his only losses coming to the Patriots.