ESPN Analyst Furious With 2 Heisman Trophy Omissions

The Heisman Trophy voters are coming under extreme fire since revealing this year's finalists. And consider former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy among those unhappy.

Appearing on "The Paul Finebaum Show," McElroy blasted the voters for what he considers to be recency bias.

"Bryce Young was a get out of jail free card for Alabama all year," he said. "It's absurd that Hendon Hooker isn't going to NYC as a finalist. Too many voters are caught up in with the flavor of the week."

It's reasonable to believe that Tennessee's Hendon Hooker would've found himself in contention had it not been for his injury, and Young too for that matter.

Many have pointed to Stetson Bennett's inclusion as the one they disagree with most. While the Bulldogs quarterback has enjoyed an excellent career in Athens, few if any have thought of Bennett as one of the sport's best players.

We'll find out where the voter's hearts truly lie Dec. 10 when the 88th Heisman Trophy winner is announced on ESPN.