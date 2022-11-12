ESPN Analyst Getting Roasted For Controversial Tennessee Comment

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a helmet worn by the Tennessee Volunteers before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Fans are coming for ESPN's Chris Fallica a.k.a. "Bear" from "College GameDay" after recent comments he made regarding the end of the Tennessee-Missouri game, insinuating that the Vols beat Mizzou by too much.

Replying to a tweet from Jason Lisk of CollegeRankings.com asking why Tennessee kept scoring, Fallica tweeted:

"I genuinely want to know how the coaches on the committee will feel about that. Look I’m all for letting your backups play, but this feels like a little much."

The mentions immediately started filling up.

"Lol," a user laughed.

"What does the committee’s feelings have anything to do with picking the top 4 teams?" another asked. “'Ahh shucks, they scored too much, let’s pick a team that’ll get beat by 30.'”

"Dude is holding that L today isn't he..." tweeted Jake Miller.

"It’s the other teams job to stop the other team in the field," a Vols fan said. "It’s not our obligation to just take a knee. The only [thing] I wish we could’ve done is score 70."

"One of the worst takes I’ve seen in my life. Now we’re apparently not getting into the playoffs because.. we were mean? What in the world man."



Tennessee moves to 9-1 with the win.