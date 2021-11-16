ESPN Analyst Has 1 Question For CFB Playoff Committee Tonight

ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum has a question on his mind ahead of the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings release Tuesday night.

Finebaum took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“I’m looking to see if Michigan might jump Cincinnati tonight in the CFP Rankings,” the SEC Network personality tweeted. “I’m not predicting it will happen, but that’s the biggest question I have for the Committee tonight.”

The No. 8 Wolverines are fresh off a conference win over Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday. Meanwhile, undefeated Cincinnati drummed USF 45-28.

The Bearcats currently sit at No. 5 in the nation.

Highest % chance to make the CFB Playoff 1. Georgia – 99% 🔒

2. Alabama – 62%

3. Ohio State – 58%

4. Notre Dame – 55% 📈

5. Cincinnati – 48%

6. Oklahoma State – 29% — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 16, 2021

According to Pro Football Focus, Cincinnati has a 48 percent chance to make the CFB Playoff.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh says he isn’t looking too far ahead as far as the College Football Playoff goes. And he isn’t looking past Maryland either.

FULL INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh says it's still too early to look at College Football Playoff rankings, and while Ohio State is always on the mind – Maryland is up first for Michigan. Oh, and he talked about pants catching fire from a space-heater on the sideline at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/zzhH9ITuO8 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 15, 2021

Unfortunately for the Bearcats, the Committee may look past the AAC leaders due to a weaker schedule than the other Power-5 conferences.

Cincinnati only has one win over a ranked opponent. Back in Week 4 they defeated No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13.

It’ll be interesting to see where the largely SEC-leaning Committee falls when it comes to its final rankings. The Bearcats take on SMU Saturday at 3:30 PM on ESPN.