ESPN Analyst Has 1 Question For CFB Playoff Committee Tonight

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 SEC Championship GameATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum has a question on his mind ahead of the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings release Tuesday night.

Finebaum took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“I’m looking to see if Michigan might jump Cincinnati tonight in the CFP Rankings,” the SEC Network personality tweeted. “I’m not predicting it will happen, but that’s the biggest question I have for the Committee tonight.”

 

The No. 8 Wolverines are fresh off a conference win over Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday. Meanwhile, undefeated Cincinnati drummed USF 45-28.

The Bearcats currently sit at No. 5 in the nation.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cincinnati has a 48 percent chance to make the CFB Playoff.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh says he isn’t looking too far ahead as far as the College Football Playoff goes. And he isn’t looking past Maryland either.

Unfortunately for the Bearcats, the Committee may look past the AAC leaders due to a weaker schedule than the other Power-5 conferences.

Cincinnati only has one win over a ranked opponent. Back in Week 4 they defeated No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13.

It’ll be interesting to see where the largely SEC-leaning Committee falls when it comes to its final rankings. The Bearcats take on SMU Saturday at 3:30 PM on ESPN.

