ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Assessment Of Lakers' Performance vs. Warriors

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of a basketball game at Staples Center on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Lakers fell to the Warriors 123-109 on Golden State's ring night Tuesday, but that's just a symptom of LA's deeper problems if you ask ESPN's Tim Legler.

Appearing on "Get Up" this morning, the former NBA sharpshooter took aim at the Lake Show, saying there was no fire to be found last night.

"This team doesn't play with any passion," Legs said of the Lakers to Mike Greenberg and Adrian Wojnarowski.

"They did not look to me like they believed they belonged on that court with the Golden State Warriors. It was a series of individual playmaking from LeBron and AD mainly... the rest of their roster, they're just out there logging minutes."

Legler went on to say that nobody else on the team appeared to be empowered; more like get out of the way so "The King" and "The Brow" can do their thing.

Concluding, "Based on what I saw last night, they're miles away from being a legitimate contender."