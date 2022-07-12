ESPN Analyst Has Bold All-Time Ranking For Steph Curry
ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks turned some heads on the set of Tuesday's "NBA Today" when he called Steph Curry the second-best player of all-time.
In a previous segment where Marks argued that Curry had surpassed LeBron James in the GOAT argument, the former Nets assistant GM reiterated those remarks to Malika Andrews and the crew.
Saying:
Watching him during these playoffs and certainly during that Finals... LeBron is a heck of a- great player. But as I said, I saw Jordan in his prime in the 90's, Curry reminds me a lot of that offensively where he's a threat to beat you in a lot of different ways. ... I think we have three or four more years of prime Curry ... I'm gonna stick with it... he is the second-best player of all-time.
Perhaps no one was more taken aback by Marks' comments than former NBA center Kendrick Perkins, who said that the insider's stay in Vegas might've been clouding his judgement.
Steph Curry is no doubt an all-time great and a basketball purist of the highest order. But to say the Warriors superstar is the second-best player to ever touch the hardwood...
Debatable.