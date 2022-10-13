ESPN Analyst Has Controversial Suggestion For The Giants

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

One ESPN analyst doesn't want the New York Giants to be good for the rest of the season.

Kimberley Martin, who's an NFL reporter for the network, was on Wednesday morning's version of Get Up and was saying how the Giants should be terrible for the rest of the season.

"Being mediocre in the middle of the pack doesn't help you. Be terrible," Martin said. "Get a high draft pick. You have to think about the rebuild. With the Giants, there's a future beyond just this season. Them making the playoffs is great for the fans and our staff, but then a lot of questions need to be answered."

This is definitely a weird thing to say about a team that's won four of their first five games.

The Giants have looked like a different team this season thanks to the coaching of Brian Daboll. Their 4-1 start is their best start to a season since 2009 when they started 5-0.

Heck, the Giants have already matched their win total from last season.

They definitely will have questions to answer at the end of this season but for right now, their focus should be to keep winning as many games as they can. This is a team that's been stuck in the mud for the last six seasons and their fanbase is finally watching winning football.

Going away from winning makes little sense at this point.