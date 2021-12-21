ESPN Analyst Has Honest Take On Baker Mayfield

ESPN football analyst Marcus Spears had some harsh comments about Baker Mayfield on Tuesday.

The former defensive lineman reacted to the Browns‘ heartbreaking loss, speaking on the loyalty of the Dawg Pound and how they’re ready for a winner.

“If the Browns get a better QB, they are going to be in Super Bowl contention,” Spears said.

— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 21, 2021

“And I know ‘it’s unfair’ and we’re going to talk about, ‘well he does enough,’ and ‘they’re based on the run game’ and all of that,” Spears continued. “It ain’t no damn coincidence that Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady played in the Super Bowl last year.”

Concluding, “It ain’t no coincidence that most of the time when you’ve got these teams that end up in the big games, their quarterback has a lot to do with it.”

The Browns were without Mayfield and a number of starters on Monday. But despite that, Cleveland only lost by two-points in the final minutes to Derek Carr and the Raiders.

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens performed admirably for the shorthanded Browns. However, it wasn’t quite enough to vault them to the top of the AFC North.

Baker Mayfield has struggled throughout the year, partly due to a number of injuries he’s sustained, along with some generally poor play. The former No. 1 overall pick is due for the team to pick up his fifth-year option next season.

But it remains to be seen if the Browns will commit to Mayfield for the long-term.