ESPN Analyst Has Message For Bengals Fans Talking Trash

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 15: Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer after the Wild Card game against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN's Ryan Clark has a warning for the good folks of Cincinnati heading into their AFC Championship bout with the Chiefs.

Taking to Twitter Saturday, the former Steelers safety addressed all the trash talk when it comes to Kansas City and Arrowhead.

Sharing: "The city of Cincinnati better chill out with all of this taunting of Kansas City! Sometimes, you get what you ask for!"

Others gave their thoughts in Clark's mentions.

"The paternity test declaration? I was like okayyyy. That’s an interesting choice," laughed Elle Duncan.

"If I hadn't actually driven thru Cincinnati a couple times in the 90s I would think it was a fictional place. That's how little I think of the city," a fan replied.

"They’re acting like the Lombardi is guaranteed," another tweeted. "It’s far from over."

"The pressure is normally always on KC. Not so this week between the commentary and Mahomes’ ankle," commented Matt Verderame. "Very interesting dynamic for the Chiefs, who suddenly both have something to prove and the ability to play with a certain emotional freedom"

The Bengals are 3-0 against the Chiefs in their last three meetings.