ESPN Analyst Has A Message For The Cowboys Defense

The Dallas Cowboys defense struggled mightily in a surprising 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

ESPN analyst and former Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears was upset with his team‘s performance, but saw a silver lining.

On Wednesday’s NFL Live, Spears reacted to a clip telling his co-hosts “That pisses me off! But it also gives me pause because these are things you can easily get fixed.”

.@mspears96 sees a silver lining in the Cowboys' recent defensive struggles. "This pisses me off! But it also gives me pause because these are things you can easily get fixed." pic.twitter.com/DI73zs0GLv — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 10, 2021

Cowboys fans are certainly hoping “The Big Swagu” is right.

Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos rolled to a two-score victory, snapping Dallas’ six-game win streak. The veteran QB accounted for two touchdowns himself, one on the ground and one through the air.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ D had no answers for Denver’s ground game.

The Broncos stable of backs galloped all over the AT&T Stadium turf, rushing for 190 yards and a pair of TD’s.

.@ShannonSharpe broke out the Broncos helmet to clown the Cowboys 💀pic.twitter.com/9RjJv9b0xn — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 7, 2021

Somehow the 30-16 score doesn’t quite capture Denver’s dominance. At one point, the Broncos led 30-0 before two garbage time touchdowns and a very questionable two-point conversion call brought things a bit closer for the ‘Boys.

Dallas is hoping to get back to its winning ways with another game at Jerry World.

The Cowboys take on the suddenly alive Atlanta Falcons in Week 10’s early window.