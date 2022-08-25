ESPN Analyst Has Shocking Pick For College Football's Greatest Coach

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is widely considered the best college football coach of all time. But during Wednesday's episode of First Take on ESPN, "Mad Dog" Chris Russo revealed his pick for the college football GOAT.

Sticking with his typical mold of giving extra weight to players and coaches of old, Russo named a coach who was active during the 1960's.

The controversial analyst named Ara Parseghian as the best college football coach of all time.

First Take co-host Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the college football world was appalled by this take.

Through 19 seasons as a college football head coach — eight with Northwestern and 11 with Notre Dame — Parseghian amassed a 131-52-5 overall record. He lead the Fighting Irish to two National Championships — one in 1966 and one in 1973.

Saban has seven National Championship wins, one with LSU and six with Alabama. His overall college football coaching record currently sits at 269-67-1 and counting.