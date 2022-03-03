ESPN Analyst Has Surprise Destination For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to welcome back Russell Wilson as their starting QB in 2022, and the Miami Dolphins have long been committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting signal caller moving forward.

Neither of these facts stopped former NFL cornerback-turned-analyst Ryan Clark from suggesting a blockbuster trade involving these two teams.

“I know that they keep saying that Tua Tagovailoa is their quarterback,” Clark said during today’s episode of Get Up. “Do you know what I’ve learned? When you have to keep reiterating that somebody is your quarterback, they actually might not be your quarterback. That’s what the Miami Dolphins are. They’re a team that has some capital that they can move off of. They have Jaylen Waddle, who’s a young superstar at the wide receiver position and they have a defense that’s turned the ball over under Brian Flores. So now, going forward, they should say we want Russell Wilson over Tua.”

While rumors of a potential trade have swirled over the past year and into this offseason, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently said that the team has “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson. The veteran leader is expected to return for his 11th NFL season in 2022.

Tua is heading into his third season as starting QB for the Dolphins. Despite an up-and-down first two seasons for the former No. 5 pick, the Miami organization has continually expressed verbal confidence in him as a franchise quarterback.