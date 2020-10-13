ESPN Analyst Hints That NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired

There have already been two NFL head coaching firings this season.

Last week, the Houston Texans decided to fire head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien. The Texans had started the season at 0-4 following last season’s playoff berth. Later in the week, the Atlanta Falcons decided to part ways with head coach Dan Quinn, also firing their general manager. Atlanta had opened the season at 0-5.

There will likely be other head coaching firings moving forward.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase and Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia are among the head coaches believed to be on the hot seat. It wouldn’t be surprising if New York or Detroit (or both) decide to move on at some point this season.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark sees another head coach eventually getting let go, too.

Clark hinted on Twitter following the Los Angeles Chargers’ Monday Night Football loss to the New Orleans Saints that head coach Anthony Lynn isn’t going to last for much longer.

Justin Herbert is going to be a really good QB for the Chargers’ next head coach. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 13, 2020

Lynn, 51, has been the Chargers’ head coach since the 2017 season. He’s gone 27-26 as the team’s head coach, but they’re off to a 1-4 start this season.

The future does look bright with Herbert, but will Lynn be sticking around?