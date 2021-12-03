ESPN Analyst Is Concerned About The Dallas Cowboys

Despite the Dallas Cowboys getting back on track Thursday night, one ESPN analyst still doesn’t trust them.

Ryan Clark appeared on ESPN’s Get Up on Friday morning and continues to feel worse about Dallas, not better.

“I continue to feel worse about the Cowboys every single week,” Clark said. “When you watch this team, there was so much going on that was good early on in the season. There was always a bright spot to every close game. Obviously, the only loss at the time was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but you felt like the quarterback was playing at an MVP level. The run game was at an elite level. The protection was exactly where it needed to be and the defense at some points was opportunistic and at other points stingy. We aren’t getting that football team anymore. This was a team I saw carrying the NFC into the Super Bowl. I no longer feel that.”

.@Realrclark25 continues to feel worse and worse about the Cowboys 😳 "This was a team I saw carrying the NFC into the Super Bowl. I no longer feel that." pic.twitter.com/tJlTKgdA65 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 3, 2021

Clark has a point in away, but Dallas has also been severely banged up these last two weeks.

Receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper were both out going into Thursday night’s win against the Saints, which is a big deal. They’re the two best pass-catchers on the team and do everything for Dallas.

Dallas has also had a big COVID outbreak throughout the last couple of weeks as well. Head coach Mike McCarthy and other position head coaches were unavailable on Thursday night due to positive COVID results.

The Cowboys will look to prove Clark wrong as their season continues next Sunday against the Washington Football Team.