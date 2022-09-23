ESPN Analyst: Jerry Jones Doesn't Actually Want To Win Super Bowl

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones took quite a bit of heat on Thursday when he suggested that he wanted a quarterback controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

During Friday morning's episode of Get Up, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had some harsh words for the longtime Dallas Cowboys owner.

"It's like the dude wakes up and says, 'What's the most outlandish thing I could say to F up my team this morning.' And then he just picks something," Clark said. "[Jerry Jones] don't like peace. ... Jerry Jones walks around like he wants a championship, but he doesn't. He just wants to be talked about like he wants a championship."

Clark also implied that Jones is "toxic" for the Cowboys organization.

Cooper Rush stepped up in Week 2 and led the Cowboys to a win over the Bengals while Prescott recovers from the thumb injury he suffered in Week 1. Of course Jones wants Rush to play well, but to suggest there could be a quarterback "dilemma" when Prescott returns is — as Clark said — pretty "outlandish."

Well ahead of schedule in his recovery process, Prescott could return to the field as early as Week 4 or 5.

The Cowboys will face off against the New York Giants in a Monday Night Football matchup this week.