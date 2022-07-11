ESPN Analyst Livid At Lamar Jackson's Omission From Top QB List

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Ryan Clark isn't happy about Lamar Jackson being left off the top quarterbacks list.

ESPN released a top 10 quarterbacks list on Monday morning that was compiled via survey of league executives, coaches, scouts, and players.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took up the top spot and he was followed by Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady, and Joe Burrow.

The bottom half of the list features Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and Dak Prescott.

Clark went in about how it's insane that Jackson was left off that list.

"Lamar doesn't fit what the Ravens do, Lamar is what the Ravens do," Clark said. "That's why it's mind-boggling to me that he's not in the top 10. He’s not a system quarterback, because he IS the system."

The main reason for Jackson being left off the list could be due to him getting banged up last season.

Overall, he's been electric since being drafted by Baltimore. In four seasons, Jackson has thrown for 9,967 yards, plus has a TD/INT ratio of 84/31.

He's going to try and make everyone outside of Clark eat their words this season.